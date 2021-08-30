Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Malaysian PM in quarantine after contact with infected patient

Reuters/Kuala Lumpur
Filed on August 30, 2021
Photo: Reuters

He was sworn in as prime minister earlier this month


Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is under quarantine following a close contact with a Covid-19 patient, his office said in a statement on Monday.

His office did not say how long he would be in quarantine or whether he had been tested for the coronavirus.

Ismail Sabri was sworn in as prime minister earlier this month, succeeding Muhyiddin Yassin who had resigned after failing to hold onto a narrow majority in parliament.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: Malaysia to ease restrictions for fully vaccinated people

He takes charge amid public anger over the handling of the pandemic, with a recent surge in Covid-19 cases to record highs and downgraded growth forecasts after the economy has been battered by extended lockdowns.




