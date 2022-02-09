Covid-19: Dubai to gradually lift all restrictions by February 15

'During the lockdowns, people discovered popcorn as a sort of comfort food in these gloomy times'
The Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management Wednesday announced the gradually lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions in the Emirate.
In line with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority’s decisions, all activities, events and social gatherings in Dubai can gradually return to full capacity by February 15.
The authorities expressed their appreciation to the community for maintaining precautionary measures. However, they stressed the need for the people to continue adhering to all preventive measures, including wearing of face masks.
Earlier in the day, the National Emergency Crisis Management Authority announced that UAE will gradually lift restrictions imposed to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the number of infections and hospitalisations has gone down.
On Wednesday the country announced 1,538 new coronavirus infections and four deaths in the past 24 hours.
The total numbers of Covid-related cases and deaths recorded in the country are respectively 862,514 and 2,273.
The Emirates also has one of the world's highest vaccination rates.
