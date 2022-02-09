UAE: Covid-19 vaccine protocol for children aged 5-11 announced

Uganda has a population of about 45m but only about 12.7m doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered.
Children aged five to eleven are not required to take Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster, a top UAE official revealed Wednesday.
Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for UAE Health Sector, said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children is administered in two doses with the second dose given three weeks (21 days) after the first.
"The booster shot (for kids) is not recommended," said Dr Hosani during the weekly Covid-19 briefing.
Health authorities in the UAE recently announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be provided to children aged five to 11 in accredited health centres.
"The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorised for emergency use for children by the Food and Drug Administration agency (USA) and relevant international and local organisations," said Dr Hosani.
However, she added, "There is no major difference in terms of the components of the two types of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, but the vaccine for children aged between five and 11 contains a smaller dose compared to the adult vaccine."
Moreover, scientific studies conducted by relevant international advisory commissions in charge of ensuring the safety of Covid-19 vaccines, including the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children, have pointed out its benefits for all age groups.
The decision to begin administering the vaccine to children aged health authorities was announced five to 11 on February 1.
