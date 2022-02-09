Covid-19: UAE eases restrictions in mosques, other places of worship

Authorities to gradually ease most restrictions covering all activities and events

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 6:14 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 6:30 PM

Social distance between worshippers in mosques and other places of worship has been reduced to one metre, UAE authorities announced Wednesday.

Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), said during the weekly Covid-19 briefing that the pandemic situation would be constantly monitored and precautionary measures would be adjusted accordingly.

NCEMA also said authorities in UAE has decided to gradually cancel restrictions covering all activities and events in UAE in various economic, tourism and entertainment facilities.

Restrictions will also be eased in shopping centres and modes of transportation, aiming to reach full capacities by mid-February.

