Coronavirus: UAE reports 97 Covid-19 cases, 129 recoveries, 1 death

By Web report Published: Mon 25 Oct 2021, 1:53 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Oct 2021, 2:04 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 97 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 129 recoveries and 1 death.

The new cases were detected through 281,817 additional tests.

Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 25 are 739,381 while total recoveries stand at 733,379. The death toll now stands at 2,131.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel have signed an MoU on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates issued by the health authorities in the two countries.

Based on this memorandum, the competent authorities in the two countries will be able to develop specific procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals as part of the efforts made by the two countries’ governments to facilitate the safe movement of travellers under the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eligible and fully vaccinated passengers from countries not on the UK's ‘red list’ – such as the UAE, India and Pakistan – arriving in England can take a cheaper lateral flow test on or before Day 2 instead of a PCR test from Sunday.

Bookings for the tests opened on Friday and can be purchased through private providers listed on GOV.UK from around £22 (Dh111) per test.

The UAE has been witnessing a dramatic drop in Covid-19 cases. Thanks to the vision for recovery set by the UAE's leaders, a robust vaccination campaign and the public’s commitment to safety rules, the Covid-19 situation has been under control.

With the exception of international travel, life is largely back to the ‘old normal’ for most residents.