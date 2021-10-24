Covid-19: Vaccinated visitors to the UK can use cheaper tests from today
A lateral flow test, instead of a PCR test, can cost only Dh111
Eligible and fully vaccinated passengers from countries not on the United Kingdom’s (UK) ‘red list’ – such as the UAE, India and Pakistan – arriving in England can take a cheaper lateral flow test on or before Day 2 instead of a PCR test from Sunday.
Bookings for the tests opened on Friday and can be purchased through private providers listed on GOV.UK from around £22 (Dh111) per test.
The arrivals must send a photograph of their test result to the private provider, failure to do so could result in a fine of £1000 (Dh5,055).
The lateral flow tests are significantly cheaper than PCR tests.
Anyone with a positive result will need to take a free National Health Service (NHS) confirmatory PCR test and isolate, officials said.
The British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said, “I’m delighted that from today eligible travellers to England, who’ve had the life-saving Covid-19 vaccine can benefit from a cheaper lateral flow test, providing faster results.”
He added, “This huge boost to the travel industry and the public will make it easier and cheaper for people to book holidays and travel abroad, and it is because of our incredible vaccine programme that this is possible. Anyone who tests positive must take a PCR test, which, if positive, may be genomically sequenced to check for variants and further help us fight this virus.”
Passengers who are not fully vaccinated with an authorised vaccine returning from a non-red destination must still take a pre-departure test (antigen/PCR), a PCR test on Day 2 and Day 8 test and complete 10 days self-isolation (with the option of doing Test to Release on day 5).
The UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said, “The change in rules for post-arrival tests will give passengers more options and faster results, just in time for many half-term holidays. It’s thanks to the success of our vaccination programme that we can make this switch – giving the industry and consumers a much-needed boost.”
The officials added that all travellers must complete their passenger locator form prior to travel, including providing a test booking reference number supplied by a testing provider.
Anyone travelling on to Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, the Channel Island or the Isle of Man in the 10 days after arrival in England, must follow the rules for testing and quarantine in those places.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 94 Covid-19 cases, 123...
Over 91 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Britain reports highest weekly Covid-19 cases...
Some 333,465 people in Britain tested positive for coronavirus. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 12,376 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total doses administered now stand at 20.8 million. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 84 Covid-19 cases, 119 recoveries, 1...
Over 90.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 94 Covid-19 cases, 123...
Over 91 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Expat wins whopping Dh50 million at Mahzooz...
The draw also gave away Dh333,333 to six others READ MORE
-
News
UAE: KG1 student killed by speeding car on his...
The accident was caused due to over speeding, negligence and lack of... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE: 'Major investigation' launched into Dubai's...
Allegations include the firm selling property at less than its real... READ MORE
News
UAE: Expat wins whopping Dh50 million at Mahzooz draw
24 October 2021
Jobs
UAE: Al-Futtaim Group to host open day for job-seekers
23 October 2021
News
UAE: Results of latest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
23 October 2021
News
UAE: KG1 student killed by speeding car on his way to school
24 October 2021
News
UAE: Fire crew battle blaze in Dubai Marina tower
23 October 2021
Rest of Asia
PIA to start new flights from 3 Pakistan cities to UAE
24 October 2021
Business
DMCC CEO renews call to ban hand-carry gold on flights
23 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end