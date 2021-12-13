Hospitalisations are already occurring and are likely to increase rapidly, doctors say
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 92 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 71 recoveries and no deaths.
Over 104.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
The new cases were detected through 245,149 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on December 13 are 742,894, while total recoveries stand at 737,967. The death toll now stands at 2,151.
Soon, fully-vaccinated UAE residents, who hold a vaccination certificate issued by relevant authorities, can travel to the European Union member states without restrictions.
The UAE has been connected to the European Union’s Digital Covid Certificate system, making it easier for vaccinated nationals and residents in the Emirates to travel to EU member states.
The UAE is one of the first countries in the Mena region to achieve this.
The Digital Pass was launched over the summer this year, allowing users to travel within Europe. Like the Al Hosn app, users of the EU Digital Covid Certificate can show using a QR code that they are fully vaccinated or have a negative RT-PCR status.
Britain said on Monday that the Omicron variant of coronavirus was spreading at a “phenomenal rate” and accounted for about 40% of all infections in London so people should get an additional dose of the vaccine because double-jabbed people are vulnerable.
Since the first cases of the Omicron variant were detected on Nov. 27 in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed tougher restrictions and told the nation on Sunday that a “tidal wave” of Omicron was about to hit.
Britain says that unless action is taken there could be a million people infected with Omicron.
On Sunday, Manchester United suffered an outbreak of Covid-19 among players and staff, jeopardising their next Premier League game against Brentford.
