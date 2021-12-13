UK's Johnson warns of Omicron tidal wave, says two doses not enough

Newspaper publishes photo of Johnson at last year's Christmas event
coronavirus9 hours ago
Britain faces a “tidal wave” of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and two vaccine doses will not be enough to contain it, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, as he accelerated the booster rollout programme.
Speaking hours after government scientists lifted the Covid alert level to 4 on a 5-point scale, Johnson said the booster programme must go faster because scientists did not yet know if Omicron was less severe than other variants.
ALSO READ:
“A tidal wave of Omicron is coming,” Johnson said in televised statement on Sunday evening. “And I’m afraid it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need.”
He added that scientists knew Omicron was much more transmissible and that a wave of the variant through a population that was not boosted would result in so many hospitalisations the National Health Service would struggle to cope.
“Everyone eligible aged 18 and over in England will have the chance to get their booster before the New Year,” he said.
Newspaper publishes photo of Johnson at last year's Christmas event
coronavirus9 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 22.1 million
coronavirus10 hours ago
Experts believe that the variant might also cause milder disease than Delta, but there is no definitive answer yet
coronavirus11 hours ago
Over 104.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus12 hours ago
Protestors carried banners saying "No to compulsory vaccination" and "Hands off our children"
coronavirus17 hours ago
The UAE is one of the first countries in the Mena region to be linked to the EU Digital Covid Certificate system
coronavirus18 hours ago
One was reported in the largest city of Istanbul
coronavirus18 hours ago
It is one of the most vaccinated countries, with about 90 per cent of people over 16 fully inoculated
coronavirus19 hours ago