UAE residents can enter EU states showing vaccination details on Al Hosn app

Country first in the region to be linked to the EU Digital Covid Certificate system

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 8:33 PM

The UAE has been connected to the European Union’s Digital Covid Certificate system, making it easier for vaccinated nationals and residents in the Emirates to travel to EU member states.

An official with the EU delegation in the UAE told Khaleej Times that vaccinated citizens and residents will be able to use the Al Hosn mobile application in the same way the EU Digital Pass is being used.

The Digital Pass was launched over the summer this year, allowing users to travel within Europe. Like the Al Hosn app, users of the EU Digital Covid Certificate can show using a QR code that they are fully vaccinated or have a negative RT-PCR status.

The official said the technical change on the app will be made as soon as possible. “It is a technical solution that allows the QR codes of Al Hosn and the EU Digital Pass to be readable in both the UAE and the EU. In order for it to work there should be a new pass added to Al Hosn App called ‘Alhosn EU Pass’, similar to the ‘Expo 2020 Dubai Pass’. for instance,” he explained.

So far, 28 non-EU countries, and territories, have joined the EU Digital Covid Certificate system, including Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Lebanon, Israel, Singapore, Ukraine, Togo, Iceland, among others.

Heads of European tourism departments have hailed the new development. Matthias Albrecht, GCC director for Switzerland Tourism, said, “We definitely welcome all agreements which make travel easier and safer.”

Last month, with many countries in Europe entering lockdown as Covid-19 cases soar across the continent, travellers from the UAE began looking towards ‘safer destinations’ for the upcoming holidays.

However, no immediate impact or changes in travel policies on travellers from the Emirates were implemented.