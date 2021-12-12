Covid-19 travel: Soon, UAE residents can enter EU member states without restrictions

By Web Desk Published: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 7:51 AM Last updated: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 7:52 AM

Soon, fully-vaccinated UAE residents, who hold a vaccination certificate issued by relevant authorities, can travel to the European Union member states without restrictions.

The UAE is now connected to the EU Digital Covid Certificate system, the European Union announced on Saturday.

"This will make travel between the EU and the UAE easier as certificates issued by the UAE are now equivalent to the EU Covid Certificate," the EU said on Twitter.

The UAE is one of the first countries in the Mena region to achieve this.

However, it is up to the member states to decide whether they are ready to start accepting travellers, the European Commission said, according to an update posted on the official Schengen Visa website.

To ensure eligibility to enter the country, travellers from the UAE must check whether their vaccine is approved in the EU/Schengen country they're visiting.

