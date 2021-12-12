Covid-19 travel: Soon, UAE residents can enter EU member states without restrictions

Mice that received the vaccine intra-nasally were better protected than those that received injections
coronavirus21 hours ago
Soon, fully-vaccinated UAE residents, who hold a vaccination certificate issued by relevant authorities, can travel to the European Union member states without restrictions.
The UAE is now connected to the EU Digital Covid Certificate system, the European Union announced on Saturday.
"This will make travel between the EU and the UAE easier as certificates issued by the UAE are now equivalent to the EU Covid Certificate," the EU said on Twitter.
The UAE is one of the first countries in the Mena region to achieve this.
However, it is up to the member states to decide whether they are ready to start accepting travellers, the European Commission said, according to an update posted on the official Schengen Visa website.
To ensure eligibility to enter the country, travellers from the UAE must check whether their vaccine is approved in the EU/Schengen country they're visiting.
ALSO READ:
Mice that received the vaccine intra-nasally were better protected than those that received injections
coronavirus21 hours ago
There are 1,265 genomically confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK
coronavirus23 hours ago
A third of the patients had received a booster dose
coronavirus1 day ago
At least 115,000 nurses have died from Covid-19
coronavirus1 day ago
The country joins Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain in Europe in giving the green light to the vaccination of children in this age group
coronavirus1 day ago
Hospital data show that Covid-19 admissions are now rising sharply in more than half of the country’s nine provinces
coronavirus1 day ago
Omicron would account for more that 50% of all Covid infections by mid-December: UKHSA
coronavirus1 day ago
Canada has recorded 87 cases of Omicron so far.
coronavirus1 day ago