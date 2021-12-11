Covid Omicron variant: Step-by-step guide for UAE-US travel

Countries around the world have implemented new travel rules
Travel6 days ago
The UAE and US are among the busiest air travel routes, thanks to the UAE’s two largest carriers Emirates and Etihad Airways’ extensive connectivity network.
In September, Emirates airline announced increased frequencies to a number of US destinations due to growth in demand.
Starting October, Emirates was operating 78 weekly flights to 12 destinations in the US with an increase in weekly flights scheduled for Boston, Dallas, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. It has already restored pre-Covid-19 daily flight frequencies to Chicago, Los Angeles and on the routes connecting Athens-Newark and Milan-New York.
The UAE is home to a good number of US nationals who live and work in the Gulf country.
Following the outbreak of the coronavirus’ latest variant Omicron, US president Joe Biden’s administration has announced fresh restrictions on inbound international travellers to prevent the arrival of the new variant. These new restrictions impact both US citizens and foreign visitors.
