Covid Omicron variant: Step-by-step guide for UAE-Philippines travel

Residents over 60 years old can receive money for getting at least one dose of the vaccine
coronavirus17 hours ago
The UAE is home to one of the largest Filipino communities in the world, which makes it a very busy travel route between the countries.
The Philippines has been strictly implementing rules for international travel after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. On November 27, the Philippines announced the suspension of flights from seven countries – South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique – till December 15 after Omicron was detected in the African countries.
Manila has been easing virus restrictions of late, as the daily Covid-19 cases hover at the lowest level since the beginning of the year. About one-third of the country's 110 million population are now fully vaccinated.
Manila lifted the coronavirus ban on travellers from the UAE in early September.
In November 2021, the Southeast Asian country added the UAE to its “green list” which means fully vaccinated passengers will not have to undergo facility-based quarantine if they have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result with a validity of less than 72 hours before departure.
On December 3, however, it implemented new quarantine and testing requirements amid the Omicron threat.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Residents over 60 years old can receive money for getting at least one dose of the vaccine
coronavirus17 hours ago
PM voices concern as two passengers test positive at airport
coronavirus17 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 22,080,184 doses
coronavirus17 hours ago
The country has been removed from the list of 'at-risk' nations
coronavirus18 hours ago
Over 103.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus20 hours ago
Pakistan's National Institute of Health issues statement saying the case was not yet confirmed -- after a Sindh official reported the case.
coronavirus1 day ago
Three ministers were exposed at a meeting attended by Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.
coronavirus1 day ago
'I was also furious to see that clip'
coronavirus1 day ago