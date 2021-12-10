Covid Omicron variant: Step-by-step guide for UAE-Philippines travel

Manila has implemented new quarantine and testing requirements amid the Omicron threat

File photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Fri 10 Dec 2021, 9:21 AM

The UAE is home to one of the largest Filipino communities in the world, which makes it a very busy travel route between the countries.

The Philippines has been strictly implementing rules for international travel after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. On November 27, the Philippines announced the suspension of flights from seven countries – South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique – till December 15 after Omicron was detected in the African countries.

Also read:

Manila has been easing virus restrictions of late, as the daily Covid-19 cases hover at the lowest level since the beginning of the year. About one-third of the country's 110 million population are now fully vaccinated.

Manila lifted the coronavirus ban on travellers from the UAE in early September.

In November 2021, the Southeast Asian country added the UAE to its “green list” which means fully vaccinated passengers will not have to undergo facility-based quarantine if they have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result with a validity of less than 72 hours before departure.

On December 3, however, it implemented new quarantine and testing requirements amid the Omicron threat.

Below is a step-by-step guide for travellers from UAE to the Philippines:

A negative PCR test is needed with 72-hour validity Facility-based quarantine until the release of negative results On the fifth day, travellers have to undergo a swab test Travellers have to undergo a 14-day home quarantine after arrival Minors shall follow testing and quarantine protocols of parents/guardians

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com