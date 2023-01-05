Coronavirus: UAE reports 81 Covid-19 cases, 116 recoveries, no deaths

The decision comes after the country announced it will require travellers from China to take Covid tests before departure and upon arrival
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 81 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 116 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 14,676.
The new cases were detected through 22,839 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on January 5 are 1,047,290 while total recoveries stand at 1,030,266. The death toll is still at 2,348.
Over 198,046,693 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
