Coronavirus: UAE reports 81 Covid-19 cases, 101 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,656

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 11:19 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 81 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 101 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,656.

The new cases were detected through 24,863 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 6 are 1,047,371 while total recoveries stand at 1,030,367. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 198,071,550 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

