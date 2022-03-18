Coronavirus: UAE reports 331 Covid-19 cases, 1,048 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 28,323.

By Web Desk Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 331 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,048 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 143.8 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

Total active cases stand at 28,323.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 18 are 887,015, while total recoveries stand at 856,390. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

ALSO READ:

Residents and tourists who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 can now enter tourist attractions and cultural sites, and attend events in Abu Dhabi. Effective March 17, non-vaccinated individuals in the capital can enter such places with a negative PCR test result received within 48 hours.

These attractions and most public places were previously restricted to vaccinated individuals who have a Green Pass activated on their AlHosn app.

The Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) has announced the opening of the emirate’s largest drive-through Covid-19 testing centre.

“The new tent will ensure the provision of the testing service to the public easily and quickly. Customers can obtain the result within six hours for only Dh50,” the municipality said in an Instagram post

Meanwhile, just 15 days remain for the holy month of Ramadan to begin in the UAE. This will be the third socially distanced Ramadan, but this holy month will be the most ‘normal’ as compared to the previous two.

The UAE has restored normalcy across all sectors, with daily Covid cases and deaths registering a sharp decline over the past two months.

.