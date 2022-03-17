UAE: Drive-thru Covid testing centre opens; get results in 6 hours for Dh50

India's waiver application covers vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics for prevention, containment or treatment of Covid.
The Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) has announced the opening of the Emirate’s largest drive-through Covid-19 testing centre.
The centre in the 5th Industrial Area is part of the civic body’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus.
“The new tent will ensure the provision of the testing service to the public easily and quickly. Customers can obtain the result within six hours for only Dh50,” the municipality said in an Instagram post.
The centre can accommodate 16 vehicles at a time. It will remain open from 7.30am till 11pm on all days of the week.
“This is an additional Covid-19 testing centre in Sharjah and relieve pressure on other centres. The municipality will provide the required number of employees at the new centre to organise vehicle entry and exit and complete the testing in a short time,” the civic body said.
