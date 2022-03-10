Dubai: Seha announces closure of drive-through Covid testing centre

People would face fines of up to 600 euros ($653) if they wouldn't provide proof of vaccination.
Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has permanently closed its Covid-19 drive-through services centre in City Walk, Dubai.
Residents who need to undergo Covid-19 PCR tests or vaccinations in Dubai are encouraged to book appointments at the Seha Covid-19 drive-through services in Al Khawaneej using the Seha app.
The announcement of the closure comes after after a steady decline in the number of positive case reported in the UAE.
The Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 369 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,225 recoveries and no deaths.
Over 446 million cases of the virus, 6 million deaths have been recorded worldwide
The total doses administered now stand at 24,268,541 million
Total active cases stand at 35,815
A complete Covid-19 guide on visiting and travelling around Abu Dhabi.
Cebu Pacific celebrates 26th anniversary with resumption of daily Dubai-Manila flights.
A total of 8,055 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.
Even in mild cases, participants in the research showed 'a worsening of executive function'
