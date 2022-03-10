Dubai: Seha announces closure of drive-through Covid testing centre

Residents can visit Al Khawaneej centre for PCR tests or vaccination

Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 6:03 PM Last updated: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 6:04 PM

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has permanently closed its Covid-19 drive-through services centre in City Walk, Dubai.

Residents who need to undergo Covid-19 PCR tests or vaccinations in Dubai are encouraged to book appointments at the Seha Covid-19 drive-through services in Al Khawaneej using the Seha app.

The announcement of the closure comes after after a steady decline in the number of positive case reported in the UAE.

The Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 369 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,225 recoveries and no deaths.

