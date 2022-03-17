Abu Dhabi updates Covid rules for unvaccinated visitors to enter tourist sites, events

The rules come into effect immediately

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 1:00 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 1:03 PM

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the entry requirement for non-vaccinated visitors to events, tourist attractions and cultural sites in the emirate, effective Thursday, 17 March, 2022.

Non-vaccinated individuals may now enter with a negative PCR test received within 48 hours. The updated guidelines are part of reduced precautionary measures in line with the ongoing recovery phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

