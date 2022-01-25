Covid in UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Seha updates list of drive-through centres

Free testing available by booking an appointment through the Seha app for select residents.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has updated its list of Covid-19 drive-thru testing centres in the UAE Capital.

According to the latest list, there are six centres in Abu Dhabi; four in Al Ain; and six in Al Dhafra.

Drive-through centres enable residents to get a PCR test from the comfort of their vehicles.

Appointments can be booked via the Seha app.

According to the Seha website, some categories of residents can book free PCR tests by calling Estijabah on 8001717. These are:

> UAE nationals.

> Senior citizens and expats aged over 50.

> People suffering from chronic disease.

Free testing is available by booking an appointment through the Seha app for the following categories:

> Children of Emirati women

> Domestic workers working in Emirati Households

> People of determination

> Pregnant women