Abu Dhabi updates Covid rules: PCR tests, masks, entry to public places, exemptions explained

Non-vaccinated individuals can now enter tourist attractions and most public with a negative PCR test result received within 48 hours

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 3:26 PM

Residents and tourists who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 can now enter tourist attractions and cultural sites, and attend events in Abu Dhabi. Effective today, March 17, non-vaccinated individuals in the capital can enter such places with a negative PCR test result received within 48 hours.

These attractions and most public places were previously restricted to vaccinated individuals who have a Green Pass activated on their AlHosn app.

A Green Pass is activated for 14 days after a fully vaccinated individual receives a negative Covid test. To retain the green colour, the individual has to get a negative result every 14 days.

This is the latest among several rules that have been relaxed in Abu Dhabi recently. The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee noted that the reduced precautionary measures are in line with the ongoing recovery phase from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are the other latest rules you must know:

— No pre-travel Covid test to fly to Abu Dhabi: Pre-departure PCR tests are not required for fully vaccinated passengers. Those who are not vaccinated must present a negative result of a PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure, or a Covid-19 recovery certificate with a QR code dated within 30 days of departure. Children younger than 16 are exempt.

— No PCR test after arriving in Abu Dhabi: Covid-vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers need not take a test after arriving at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. They can opt to take one at the airport by paying Dh40.

— Mask rules eased: Wearing a face mask in outdoor spaces is optional. However, face masks are required in all indoor spaces and physical distancing should be observed.

— Booster shot requirement: Eligible UAE residents need to take a vaccine booster shot to maintain the green pass on Al Hosn app. This requirement does not apply to tourists.

— Rules for those exempted from vaccination and children: Visitors with an official vaccine exemption must receive a negative PCR test result every seven days to maintain the green status. Children aged under 12 years automatically receive the green colour without the need to be vaccinated or take a PCR test.

— No wristbands for Covid-positive patients: They don’t need to wear the previously mandatory wristbands during home isolation.

— Close contacts: They don’t need to quarantine. Instead, they must undergo daily PCR tests for five consecutive days.

