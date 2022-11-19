Coronavirus: UAE reports 241 Covid-19 cases, 247 recoveries, no deaths

Over 196.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 241 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 247 recoveries and no deaths.
Over 196.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
Total active cases stand at 18,525.
The new cases were detected through 26,558 tests.
The United States in January will extend the Covid-19 pandemic status as a public health emergency, allowing millions of Americans to keep getting free tests, vaccines and treatments until at least April of next year, a Biden administration official said recently.
The possibility of a winter surge in Covid cases and the need for more time to transition out of the public health emergency to a private market were two factors that contributed to the decision, the official said.
The public health emergency was initially declared in January 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began, and has been renewed each quarter since. But the government in August began signalling it planned to let it expire in January.
ALSO READ:
Over 196.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
They no longer need to do a monthly PCR test to maintain the pass on Al Hosn app
Over 196.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Praying on personal mats will be optional at mosques and praying facilities
The government announced the lifting of all restrictions and preventive measures in a true sign of returning to normalcy
Over 196 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Mall operators have welcomed the decision, hoping that it will restore a sense of normalcy among the public
Local authorities locked down the area surrounding the factory on Wednesday, but not before reports emerged of a lack of adequate medical care at the plant