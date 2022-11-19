Coronavirus: UAE reports 241 Covid-19 cases, 247 recoveries, no deaths

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 9:51 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 241 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 247 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 196.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total active cases stand at 18,525.

The new cases were detected through 26,558 tests.

The United States in January will extend the Covid-19 pandemic status as a public health emergency, allowing millions of Americans to keep getting free tests, vaccines and treatments until at least April of next year, a Biden administration official said recently.

The possibility of a winter surge in Covid cases and the need for more time to transition out of the public health emergency to a private market were two factors that contributed to the decision, the official said.

The public health emergency was initially declared in January 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began, and has been renewed each quarter since. But the government in August began signalling it planned to let it expire in January.

