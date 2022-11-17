Saudi Arabia eases visa process for Indian citizens travelling to Kingdom

Doctors had advised Prince Mohammed, 37, to avoid long-haul flights that might affect his middle ear
Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced the exemption for Indian nationals from submitting a police clearance certificate (PCC) to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi Embassy in New Delhi tweeted on its official handle and said that the PCC would no longer be a requirement for Indian citizens, and the decision has been taken as a part of the efforts of the two countries to strengthen their relations further.
"In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PC)," the Saudi Embassy in New Delhi wrote on Twitter.
The statement issued on Thursday said, "The PCC will no longer be a requirement for Indian citizens to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia. This decision has been taken as a part of the efforts of the two countries to further strengthen their relations. The Embassy appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the Kingdom."
India-Saudi Arabia relations have strengthened considerably over the past few years including in political, security, energy, trade, investment, health, food security, cultural and defence fields.
The top leadership of both countries remained in close touch even during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Earlier in September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Saudi Arabia during which he reviewed all aspects of India-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations and discussed regional and global issues.
During the EAM's visit, several areas were identified for further enhancing bilateral cooperation such as food security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, the defence industry and entertainment.
