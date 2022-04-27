Coronavirus: UAE reports 212 Covid-19 cases, 333 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,654

By Web Desk Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 212 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 333 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 244,445 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 27 are 897,770, while total recoveries stand at 880,814. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Over 154.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

A Chinese inactivated vaccine against Omicron variants was approved for clinical trials by the National Medical Products Administration on Tuesday, according to Xinhua.

Preliminary tests, such as safety evaluation in animals and immunogenicity research, showed that the vaccine can produce high neutralising antibody titer against various variants including Omicron.

The vaccine, developed by the China National Biotec Group affiliated with Sinopharm, has been under research since December 2021.

As the number of Covid-19 cases increases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair a virtual meeting with chief ministers of state on Wednesday to assess the situation.

India recorded 2,483 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload is 15,636, while the positivity rate is 0.55 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare bulletin on Tuesday.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will be making a presentation on the present situation of Covid-19, vaccination rate, especially the booster drive and the trajectory of cases in certain states.

Meanwhile, US Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the country eases restrictions in a bid to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

Neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days.