The country is facing its biggest Covid outbreak since the virus was discovered in late 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a virtual meeting with chief ministers at 12 noon Wednesday to assess the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.
Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansuh Mandaviya and senior officials will attend the meeting.
As per sources, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will be making a presentation on the present situation of Covid-19, vaccination rate, especially the booster drive and the trajectory of cases in certain states.
Modi held similar meetings in the past with the chief ministers and District Magistrates.
India recorded 2,483 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload is 15,636, while the positivity rate is 0.55 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare bulletin on Tuesday.
Modi on Sunday’s 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast urged people to stay alert for Covid-19 during the festival season. He advised people to wear masks and wash their hands at regular intervals to keep the virus at bay.
Meanwhile, Mandaviya tweeted that over 86 per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated.
