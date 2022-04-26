US Vice-President Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid-19

At least two people suffered broken bones as they attempted to flee
US Vice-President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday but is not exhibiting symptoms, a spokesperson said, at a time when there has been an increase in cases among White House staffers.
Harris has not been in close contact with President Joe Biden, her press secretary Kirsten Allen said. She will isolate and return to the White House when she tests negative, Allen said.
Infections have risen in some parts of the US due to the highly transmissible Omicron BA. 2 variant, even as cases are falling overall, according to public health officials.
In recent weeks, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Harris's communications director Jamal Simmons, White House press secretary Jen Psaki and deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre disclosed positive tests.
Administration officials have said recently that President Biden's regular contact with advisers and supporters could expose him to Covid-19.
However, the administration is keen project a sense of normalcy as many Americans are returning to work and socializing with friends and family.
