Up to 13,000 initially targeted to increase protection against the virus and its variants
coronavirus2 days ago
A Chinese inactivated vaccine against Omicron variants was approved for clinical trials by the National Medical Products Administration on Tuesday, according to Xinhua.
The vaccine, developed by the China National Biotec Group affiliated with Sinopharm, has been under research since December 2021, the company said.
Preliminary tests, such as safety evaluation in animals and immunogenicity research, showed that the vaccine can produce high neutralising antibody titer against various variants including Omicron.
In the clinical trials, a randomised, double-blind and cohort study method will be adopted among people aged 18 and above that have inoculated two or three doses of Covid-19 vaccines to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of the inactivated vaccine.
