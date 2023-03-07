Coronavirus: UAE reports 142 Covid-19 cases, 76 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,814

By Web Desk Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 4:06 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 142 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 76 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 20,468 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 7 is 1,052,926 while total recoveries stand at 1,035,763. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,362,311 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

