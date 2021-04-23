Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,973 Covid-19 cases, 1,744 recoveries, 2 deaths

The new cases were detected through 202,068 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1973 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1744 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 202,068 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 23 are 506,845, while total recoveries stand at 488,664. The death toll rises to 1,567.

More than 42.6 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.

On Thursday, the UAE announced the suspension of flights from India for 10 days starting from April 25 as the subcontinent nation witnessed the world’s most significant jump in Covid-19 infections. The decision included all UAE and overseas airlines. The ruling did not include transit flights coming into the country and bound for India.

Meanwhile, UAE flag carriers Etihad Airways and Emirates airline and budget carrier flydubai have begun offerings passengers refunds and re-booking options amid the change in regulations.

Hospitals in India launched desperate appeals for oxygen on Friday as the nation’s Covid crisis plummeted to horrifying new depths, while Japan readied to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo just three months before it hosts the Olympics.

The spike came as thirteen people died in a fire at a Mumbai hospital treating Covid-19 patients in India on Friday. Health officials across northern and western India, including the capital, New Delhi, have said they are in crisis, with most hospitals full and running out of oxygen. Mass cremations begin as Delhi faces deluge of deaths. The country on Friday reported more than 330,000 new infections and 2,000 deaths in a single day, as healthcare facilities sounded the alarm on oxygen supplies for patients on ventilator support.

Meanwhile, Canada’s government said it would temporarily bar passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days starting on Thursday as part of stricter measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Many countries are seeing fresh waves of the virus despite vaccine programmes gaining ground. Japan was on Friday set to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other regions, just three months before the country is supposed to host the Olympics.

The curbs will coincide with the annual Golden Week holiday, Japan’s busiest travel period, and could involve cutting some train and bus services to discourage movement, but officials have been insistent that the emergency measures will have no impact on staging the Olympics.