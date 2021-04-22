UAE-India flights suspended: These passengers are exempted

The GCAA has issued a list.

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) have announced the suspension of all inbound flights for national and international carriers coming from the Republic of India.

The travel ban includes inbound transit passengers with exception of transit flights coming to the UAE and heading to India, the GCAA said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the GCAA, the following people will be exempt from this rule:

> UAE nationals

> Diplomatic missions between the two countries

> Official delegations

> Flights of businessmen

> Holders of UAE's golden visa

The above will, however, need to take preventive measures that include a mandatory 10-day quarantine and a PCR test at the airport as well as another test on the fourth and eighth days of entering the country. According to the decision, the period of PCR test is reduced from 72 hours to 48 hours, provided that the tests issued by accredited laboratories bearing the QR Code are accepted.

The move comes in response to the proactive precautionary and preventive health measures issued by all concerned authorities in the country to limit the spread of the Covid-19, the statement added.