- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE-India flights suspended: These passengers are exempted
The GCAA has issued a list.
The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) have announced the suspension of all inbound flights for national and international carriers coming from the Republic of India.
The travel ban includes inbound transit passengers with exception of transit flights coming to the UAE and heading to India, the GCAA said in a statement on Thursday.
According to the GCAA, the following people will be exempt from this rule:
> UAE nationals
> Diplomatic missions between the two countries
> Official delegations
> Flights of businessmen
> Holders of UAE's golden visa
The above will, however, need to take preventive measures that include a mandatory 10-day quarantine and a PCR test at the airport as well as another test on the fourth and eighth days of entering the country. According to the decision, the period of PCR test is reduced from 72 hours to 48 hours, provided that the tests issued by accredited laboratories bearing the QR Code are accepted.
The move comes in response to the proactive precautionary and preventive health measures issued by all concerned authorities in the country to limit the spread of the Covid-19, the statement added.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE-India flights suspended: These passengers are ...
The GCAA has issued a list of people. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Residents worry for loved ones stuck in India due ...
Expats stuck in India are frantically contacting travel agents to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel suspension: Airlines offer...
Etihad, Emirates, flydubai announce multiple options of rebooking,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India-UAE travel ban sparks demand for...
Those in India have until Saturday evening to fly to the UAE READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli