India-UAE travel ban: Residents worry for loved ones stuck in India due to flight suspension
Expats stuck in India are frantically contacting travel agents to reschedule their tickets
It was the beginning of confusion and a stressful weekend as Indian expats frantically called travel agents and airlines to rebook or buy fresh tickets for their loved ones stuck in India after the UAE on Thursday barred entry of passengers from India for 10 days from April 25 to May 4 amid the deadly surge in Covid-19 cases in India.
Dubai resident Sunaina, whose husband had travelled to New Delhi for a short trip and was expected to return next week, said: “My husband was planning to travel from Delhi to Dubai on April 27, but now we are not sure of his plans. It seems we might not be able to see him for a few more weeks now. We are worried about rising infection levels in India and his health and safety. Moreover, he was to get medicines for his parents, who are here in Dubai and suffer from diabetic and blood pressure issues. We are just praying for things to get better.”
ALSO READ: Covid-19: UAE suspends all passenger flights from India
India-UAE travel suspension sparks demand for last-minute tickets
Passengers from India can't fly to the UAE from April 24
Another Dubai resident, Lohith Rajpadamanabha, whose wife along with their newborn had travelled to Mangalore to see her parents and in-laws, was worried as his wife had to resume work on May 11. But with the flight suspension from India to the UAE, he said her job was at stake.
“My wife, who is a working woman, travelled to India with our two-month-old kid as our folks had not seen the baby yet. She left on March 29 and although her return ticket was not booked yet, I had plans to book it for end of April as she has to resume office at May 11. Now, we are very worried as her job is at stake. Since she works at a hospital, there is lot of pressure and she is required to resume work on her set joining date. I have been on the phone with a number of travel agents as I am trying to get her on a flight before April 24 so she and our baby can return soon.”
