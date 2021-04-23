Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Canada bans flights from India, Pakistan for 30 days

Web Report/Ottawa
Filed on April 23, 2021 | Last updated on April 23, 2021 at 01.37 am
Passengers at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi. — AFP file

Ministers say cargo flights will continue to fly

Canada on Thursday announced a ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan.

All commercial and passenger flights from India and Pakistan will be halted. However, cargo flights will continue, ministers said at a joint virtual Press conference.

The ban is being imposed to deal with concerns about rising case counts in India and mutations of the coronavirus. The ministers also urged Canadians to avoid non-essential travelling.

The 30-day period was decided after studying the epidemiological situation in India and Pakistan, the ministers added.

Passengers arriving in Canada from abroad are required already to undergo pre-boarding tests for Covid-19, tests on arrival and a government-mandated 14-day quarantine period.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210103&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210109811&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 