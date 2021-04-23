- EVENTS
Covid-19: Canada bans flights from India, Pakistan for 30 days
Ministers say cargo flights will continue to fly
Canada on Thursday announced a ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan.
All commercial and passenger flights from India and Pakistan will be halted. However, cargo flights will continue, ministers said at a joint virtual Press conference.
The ban is being imposed to deal with concerns about rising case counts in India and mutations of the coronavirus. The ministers also urged Canadians to avoid non-essential travelling.
The 30-day period was decided after studying the epidemiological situation in India and Pakistan, the ministers added.
Passengers arriving in Canada from abroad are required already to undergo pre-boarding tests for Covid-19, tests on arrival and a government-mandated 14-day quarantine period.
