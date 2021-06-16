Video: New scanners to detect potential Covid cases for entry to Abu Dhabi, public places
The advanced technology provides immediate results.
New advanced scanners that detect Covid-19 will be piloted in Abu Dhabi.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said the new “state-of-the-art” scanners will add to existing Covid safety precautionary measures, with no changes to any existing protocols.
The technology screens for potential Covid-19 infection and provides immediate results. It is operated at a distance and is effective for mass screening, such as at the entry to public locations.
During the pilot phase, the scanners will be used at entry points to the emirate; the entrance to select public locations on Yas Island; and at designated points to enter or exit Musaffah area.
If the scanner identifies a person as not infected, they are permitted to enter. If the scanner turns red and identifies a person as potentially infected, they must conduct a PCR test within 24 hours. All PCR tests related to red results are free.
