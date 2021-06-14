Covid-19: Abu Dhabi’s green pass on Alhosn app; all your questions answered

You’d need the pass to gain entry to most public places including malls, cinemas, beaches and parks

The ‘green pass’ Covid safety protocol in Abu Dhabi will come into effect from tomorrow, June 15. Residents and tourists would need to show the green pass on the Alhosn app to gain entry to most public places.

The pass is activated after a resident or tourist gets a negative Covid PCR test result. Its validity, however, depends on your vaccination status.

Here is all you need to know about the green pass, how to activate it, validity and list of public places where you need it to gain entry.

>> What is a green pass?

The green pass is one of three colour codes that will be reflected on your Alhosn app based on your Covid vaccination status and PCR test result. The other two colours are grey (PCR validity has ended); and red (PCR test result is positive).

>> Where all would I require the green pass to gain entry?

Shopping malls and large supermarkets; gyms; hotels and facilities within; public parks and beaches; private beaches and swimming pools; entertainment centres, cinemas, and museums; and restaurants and cafes.

>> How do I activate my green pass? Is it only activated for fully vaccinated residents?

The green pass can be activated for everyone from fully vaccinated residents to those who have not received a single jab. The status turns green after obtaining a negative PCR test result. The period for which it remains active, however, differs based on your vaccination status.

>> What is the validity of a green pass?

Green pass validity depends on which category you come under. There are six categories:

1. Fully vaccinated against Covid: You fall in this category if you have received the second dose of the Covid vaccine at least 28 days prior. If you get a Covid-negative PCR test result, your green pass will remain active for 30 days.

2. You received your second dose less than 28 days before: Getting a negative PCR test result will see the green pass stay active for 14 days.

3. You have received only the first dose of the vaccine: A negative PCR test result will give you a green pass for seven days.

4. You are late to get your second dose: If you are late for your second dose appointment for 48 days or more, a negative Covid test result will give you a green pass for three days.

5. You are exempted from taking the vaccine: If you have a vaccine exemption certificates as per approved processes, a negative PCR test result will see your green status active for seven days.

6. You are eligible for the vaccine, but have not received a single jab: Your green pass will remain active for just three days after a negative PCR test result.

>> How will my pass be validated?

Mall managements have told Khaleej Times that extra staff have been deployed to check shoppers’ green pass before letting them in.

>> How can tourists get the pass?

Tourists can register for Alhosn with their Unified Identity Number (UID), which is used by the authorities to identify a person entering the UAE. The UID can be found either on the entry stamp on one’s passport, or on the visa page. It can also provided by the immigration authorities at the airport.