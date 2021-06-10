Covid-19 in UAE: Intense testing, vaccination campaign launched in Abu Dhabi's Musaffah area

This is in accordance with the active contact tracing pillar of the emirate’s strategy to combat the pandemic.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved the launching of a comprehensive and intense testing and vaccination campaign in Musaffah.

The campaign, which starts today, will be gradually implemented in specific blocks in Musaffah area, without any disruptions to daily commercial activities.

The committee calls on the public to fully cooperate with concerned authorities and to demonstrate flexibility in dealing with the procedures to ensure the rapid completion of the campaign and in the interests of public health.