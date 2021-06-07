UAE's green pass explained: Al Hosn app's colour codes and what they mean
The green pass is activated based on residents' Covid vaccination status and PCR test validity.
A 'green pass' has been approved on the UAE's Alhosn app to ease Covid restrictions for users. Three colour codes introduced on the app reflect residents' Covid PCR test validity:
>> Green: Negative PCR test result is valid
>> Grey: Validity of the negative PCR test result has ended
>> Red: The test result is positive and usual approved procedures will need to be followed
The green pass is activated based on residents' Covid vaccination status and PCR test validity:
>> Fully vaccinated: These are residents who have received their second dose at least 28 days earlier or are volunteers in vaccine trials. A negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear green for 30 days as well as show the active icon (letter E or gold star) for seven days.
>> Those who have received second dose less than 28 days before: A negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear green for 14 days.
>> Those who have received only the first dose: A PCR test result for those waiting for their second dose appointment will see the Alhosn status appear green for seven days.
>> Those late for second dose: For those who have received their first dose and are late for their second dose appointment by 48 days or more, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear green for three days.
>> Those exempted from taking vaccine: For those with vaccine exemption certificates as per approved processes, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear green for seven days.
>> Unvaccinated: Unvaccinated residents who are not exempted from taking the jab will have the Alhosn status as green for three days after a PCR test result.
