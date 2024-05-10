Death toll from floods in southern Brazil hits 113

Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 10 May 2024, 4:34 PM

The death toll from heavy rains in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state has climbed to 113, local civil defence said on Friday, up from 107 in the previous day, while another 146 people were still unaccounted for.

Storms and floods battering the South American country's southernmost state, home to some 10.9 million people, have also left more than 337,000 displaced.

ALSO READ: