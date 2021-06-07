Covid-19: UAE approves new green pass protocol on Alhosn app

It defines six categories including fully vaccinated, second dose recipients, first dose recipients, among others.

A new protocol approved on Monday eases Covid-19 restrictions for 'green pass' holders in the UAE. The green pass on contact tracing app Alhosn shows vaccination status and Covid PCR test validity.

Approving the green pass protocol, the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has allowed federal and local authorities to determine the use of Alhosn app according to their individual needs and procedures. The aim is to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all citizens, residents and visitors.

A colour-coding system has been updated as per the protocol to reflect users’ vaccination status and PCR test validity.

It defines six categories: Fully vaccinated; second dose recipients; first dose recipients waiting for a second dose appointment; or are late for their second dose appointment; those exempted from receiving the vaccine; and the non-vaccinated.

>> Fully vaccinated: These are residents who have received their second dose at least 28 days earlier or are volunteers in vaccine trials. A negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear green for 30 days as well as show the active icon (letter E or gold star) for seven days.

>> Those who have received second dose less than 28 days before: A negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear green for 14 days.

>> Those who have received only the first dose: A PCR test result for those waiting for their second dose appointment will see the Alhosn status appear green for seven days.

>> Those late for second dose: For those who have received their first dose and are late for their second dose appointment by 48 days or more, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear green for three days.

>> Those exempted from taking vaccine: For those with vaccine exemption certificates as per approved processes, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear green for seven days.

>> Unvaccinated: Unvaccinated residents who are not exempted from taking the jab will have the Alhosn status as green for three days after a PCR test result.

For all categories, the Alhosn status will turn grey when the relevant PCR test validity ends. The status will turn red when the test result is positive and usual approved procedures will need to be followed.