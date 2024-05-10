John von Neumann University inaugurates regional office in Dubai Knowledge Park

Published: Fri 10 May 2024, 3:43 PM

John von Neumann University, renowned globally for its technology, innovation, and its latest exhibit showcasing hydrogen-powered multifunctional vehicles at COP28 has marked a significant milestone with the establishment of its regional office at Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group PJSC and a regional hub for lifelong learning.

The launch represents a strategic move in the university's plans to attract over 5,000 global students in 2024. Dubai’s regional office will not only focus on student recruitment but also serve as a cultural ambassador, promoting Hungarian heritage, the headquarter Kecskemét's values, and Neumann's spirit of innovation in the region.

The office is located at Dubai Knowledge Park, which marked its 20th anniversary in 2023 and has a rich legacy of nurturing the regional knowledge economy by enabling innovation and lifelong learning. Alongside Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park makes up TECOM Group’s education cluster, which is home to more than 850 customers and over 29,000 students representing 170 nationalities.

"The establishment of our regional office in Dubai is a testament to our commitment to fostering academic diversity and global engagement. We are thrilled to bring Hungary's most innovative educational offerings to the vibrant city of Dubai,” said Norbert Csizmadia, president, John von Neumann University Foundation.

The unveiling ceremony, graced by a lecture from György Matolcsy, Governor of the Central Bank of Hungary, highlighted the fusion of innovation and academic excellence that defines John von Neumann University. Situated in the heart of Kecskemét, Hungary, this institution stands out as a dynamic educational hub in Central and Eastern Europe.

The inaugural presentation by György Matolcsy on Hungarian Vision and Strategy 2030–40 was welcomed by a full house. Students from top private high schools in the area, as well as special guests including Dr Károly Benes, ambassador, Embassy of Hungary in the UAE, Norbert Csizmadia, and Szabolcs Szemerey, strategic director from the Foundation of John von Neumann University and, on behalf of Dubai Knowledge Park, Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, senior vice president at TECOM Group PJSC, attended the speech by the president of the Central Bank of Hungary.

“The launch of the university's regional office in Dubai signals its commitment to global expansion and excellence in education, aligning with its aspiration to be a premier institution. The university, which has a history of more than 60 years, has set itself the goal of becoming a premium institution in its region," said György Matolcsy, Governor of the Central Bank of Hungary.

John von Neumann University has consistently strived for excellence, and its success is underscored by its appeal to domestic and foreign students alike, positioning it as a pivotal player in both local and global educational landscapes.

Csizmadia highlights the remarkable surge in enrollment from Dubai, UAE, with over 500 foreign students joining in 2024 alone. "The university's strategic aim is to tap into a diverse market spanning nearly 50 countries, including major players like India and China, all from its base in the UAE. Moreover, by cultivating direct relationships with student recruitment agents, the university seeks to solidify its presence and cater to the growing demand in the region more effectively."

The Kecskemét institution of higher education has surged in popularity among Hungarian students, owing to Kecskemét's pivotal role in the nation's economy. With Mercedes Benz Manufacturing Hungary Ltd., the global leader in automotive manufacturing, and a rich heritage in the food industry spanning over 650 years, Kecskemét has established itself as an economic powerhouse. Furthermore, its evolution into a regional center for finance, business, economy, food, and agriculture further solidifies its appeal as an academic destination.

The location of the new Dubai branch is important for the Hungarian university because Dubai, as an independent emirate of the UAE and a globally significant city, is representative of the international audience of Neumann's target market.

The John von Neumann University office in Dubai Knowledge Park – which is aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ to make Dubai a global pioneering hub for higher education – is located at Building 2A, Office 101.

For more information on John von Neumann University, please visit: https://nje.hu/en.