'Beware the injured golfer’: Dunn battles discomfort to lead EGF Order of Merit Championship

Simon Dunn leads after the first round of the 2024 EGF Order of Merit Championship at Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 10 May 2024, 4:34 PM

Simon Dunn shot a first-round four under par 68 to lead the Men’s Division in the 2024 EGF Order of Merit Championship at Al Zorah Golf Club.

Dunn, a recent new member of Al Hamra Golf Club and former professional who played on the Asian Tour, had nines of 33 and 35 with seven birdies.

The 45-year-old golfer, who now plays off a +5 handicap, won the Al Zorah Men’s Open over the same golf course at the start of the season but admits that he has not done a lot this year in golf.

“I played quite solidly today – but three putted three times. I only missed one green in regulation,” he said after the completion of his round on Friday.

“I am not playing much golf nor hitting balls at the moment. I have arthritis in my fingers and a dodgy shoulder. I have been unable to practice beyond about 10 golf balls and have just put on new thick jumbo grips on my clubs to help. So this is the first tournament I have tried them out.

“I am hoping this works moving forward – if not I may have to try graphite shafts. I am looking forward to hopefully keeping things going over the next two days.”

Jonathan Selvaraj (EGF), the current leader of the Men’s Division EGF Order of Merit, 20 years old, also had seven birdies in his round of 70 – two under par to be two behind the leader, but had three bogeys and a double on hole nine.

“I played well – but just kept shooting myself in the foot,” said Selvaraj. “The golf course is in great condition and the greens are running true – just difficult to read at times.”

In the Ladies’ Division, Hannah Alan (Dubai Creek) leads on 75, with the top four players all within four shots.

In addition to the 54-hole Men’s and Ladies’ Order of Merits, the following categories will join on Saturday and Sunday for their 36-hole tournaments with an additional 25 golfers joining the field in junior Boy’s Gross, Junior Boy’s Net, Junior Girls’ Gross and Junior Girls’ Net categories.

The second round for the Men’s and Ladies’ Divisions will be held on Saturday with the first tee time at 7 am.

The EGF Order of Merit points is allocated according to the field size, with this year’s Order of Merit Championship being the first time it has been included in the season-long Order of Merits.

Leading Round One Gross Scores

(Par 72)

Men’s Division

Dunn (AHGC) 70.

Selvaraj (EGF) 72.

Skaik (EGF) 72.

Mullane (JGE) 73.

Morton (Trump International GC) 73.

Kofod Olsen (EGF) 73.

Ladies’ Division

Alan (Dubai Creek) 75.

Rich (EGF) 76.

Engsig (EGF) 78.

Camero (The Els Club) 79.