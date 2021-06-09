UAE: Latest Covid safety rules as restrictions ease

The rules include mandatory mask use, adequate social distancing and specified capacity at events.

Covid-19 safety rules have been eased across the UAE, with gatherings and events allowed. Public events and exhibitions are open to only fully vaccinated residents.

Many rules still remain and authorities are stepping up inspections to ensure that residents remain Covid-safe.

The rules include mandatory mask use, adequate social distancing and specified capacity at wedding halls, hotels and parties at home.

Last week in Sharjah's Khor Fakkan, an Emirati was arrested for hosting a wedding party in his home without a permit.

In Dubai, the police issued 10,745 fines to residents who violated Covid-19 safety measures in six months in the Bur Dubai area. Teams from multiple departments carry out safety inspections around the clock.

Fines

Salim Sahoh, a lawyer in Sharjah, said the law prescribes a Dh10,000 fine for hosting gatherings with more than the allowed number of people as determined by each Emirate’s crises management committee.

Each guest at crowded get-togethers will also be fined Dh5,000.

Rules in Dubai

Authorities in Dubai recently updated the Emirate’s Covid safety rules:

>> Wedding events allowed for vaccinated residents: Maximum attendance capped at 100 at hotels/venues.

>> Wedding parties at home must not have more than 30 attendees.

>> Entertainment venues can have increased capacity of 70 per cent.

>> Occupancy ceilings of hotels raised to 100 per cent.

>> Permits to be given for concerts and sports events. Participants, spectators and staff must be vaccinated.

>> Maximum attendance at indoor events is 1,500; and for outdoor ones, it is 2,500.

>> Restaurants can seat 10 per table, while shisha venues can have six per table.

Rules in Sharjah

Major-General Saif Al Zeri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police, said a special security team monitors gatherings and parties to ensure that all relevant rules are being followed.

The police implement awareness campaigns in different languages to ensure that all Covid safety requirements are met, he said.

A top official at the Sharjah's Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs (DSVA) said that the department recently issued fresh guidelines for weddings and other social occasions to control the spread of Covid-19.

>> The authorities have capped social gatherings at a maximum of 20 people, who have to maintain a distance of four metres between them.

>> The guests would be apprised of the precautionary measures before an event starts and the venue must have adequate ventilation.

>> Guests must avoid physical contacts such as handshakes and hugging each other.

>> The use of face masks is always mandatory.

>> Each table is allowed to seat four people and sanitising equipment should always be at hand.

Rules in Ajman

Major-General Sultan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said new decisions have been implemented in the emirate.

The maximum number of attendees at weddings is capped at 10. For funerals, a maximum of 20 mourners are allowed.

Crowding and Covid spread

Health and security authorities have blamed crowded get-togethers as the main reason behind the recent spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Despite the police in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman issuing reminders to residents to avoid unnecessary get-togethers, some residents violate the law and expose themselves and others to the coronavirus.

A top official from the Ministry of Health and Prevention said that those attending gatherings must ensure that they maintain a safe distance of at least two metres. They must also remain masked up at all times.