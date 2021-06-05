Emirati arrested for hosting wedding party at home

The gathering was busted after guests posted photos on social media.

An Emirati was arrested in Sharjah on Thursday after holding a wedding party in his home without a permit, the police said.

The illegal gathering in Khor Fakkan was busted after guests posted photos of the party, showing too many people who were not adhering to social distancing rules. Officers at the Sharjah Police’s station in the central region confirmed that the function was held without a permit and the number of attendees exceeded the limit, violating the safety protocols laid down by the UAE authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19.

All kinds of events and exhibitions in the UAE shall be restricted to Covid-vaccinated residents, based on the latest safety rules that are set to come into effect from June 6. These include sports, cultural, social and art events. Attendees would need to wear masks and ensure they maintain adequate social distancing.

The Sharjah Police have urged the public to cooperate with the authorities by reporting violations of precautionary measures through the police’s smart application or by calling 999.