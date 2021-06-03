Covid safety rules: Dubai Police issue 10,745 fines

The offences included failure to wear face masks in public and private transportation, and not ensuring social distancing, among others.

The Dubai Police have issued 10,745 fines to residents who violated Covid-19 safety measures in six months in the Bur Dubai area.

The fines were issued from November 2020 to May 2021 for offences including failure to wear face masks in public and private transportation; and not ensuring social distancing, among others.

According to the director of Bur Dubai Police Station, Brigadier Abdullah Khadem Al Sorour, 24,900 people and 96,885 vehicles were monitored to ensure adherence to the Covid safety rules.

The officer urged residents to follow the rules to avoid fines.

Even as Covid safety rules have been relaxed and venues opened for vaccinated residents, authorities have stepped up inspections to ensure adherence to the new rules.

Teams from multiple departments carry out safety inspections around the clock.

Dubai residents and visitors are encouraged to report any violations to 901 (Dubai Police) or 600545555 (Dubai Economy).

The Dubai Economy on Wednesday said it had issued 48 fines for Covid safety violations.

Most of them were for failure to wear masks and not maintaining adequate social distancing.