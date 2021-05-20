- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai: Only fully vaccinated people allowed to attend weddings, concerts
People are not considered fully vaccinated until 2 weeks after receiving second jab
Only fully vaccinated people, who have taken both the doses of the Covid-19 jab, will be allowed to attend weddings, concerts, and other community events under the newly revised rules announced by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.
Also Read:
Five events, activities open to only vaccinated residents in Dubai
Proof of being Covid vaccinated must to attend events
Dubai's Covid restrictions eased: Vaccinated residents rejoice
Bars to reopen, weddings, events to resume; guests, staff must be vaccinated against Covid-19
Responding to a query by Khaleej Times on whether people who have taken a single dose of the vaccine and waiting for their second dose or those who are partially vaccinated can be allowed to attend weddings and social events, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) responded: “People who received one dose will not be allowed to attend weddings. They should complete both doses for the strongest protection against Covid-19.”
The DMO added: “The revised precautionary measures announced recently by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management include the permission of organising weddings and social gatherings on the condition that all attendees have taken the Covid-19 vaccine. People are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their second dose of the vaccine.”
In order to gain entry to such events, the DMO said: “Attendees must present their vaccination certificates or show their vaccination status through Al Hosn mobile application (app) or through DHA (Dubai Health Authority) app or download directly the certificate from DHA link (services.dha.gov.ae).”
Earlier, Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management had stressed the need for the community to fully adhere to the updated precautionary measures. Inspections will continue to be carried out by the concerned authorities to ensure compliance with the measures. Violators will face stiff penalties. The situation will be closely monitored and assessed in cooperation with Dubai's Covid-19 Command and Control Centre.
Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, who heads vaccination and testing at Dubai's Covid-19 command and control centre, said in an interview to a radio channel in Dubai that the operations team on the ground for any particular live event will be responsible for ensuring all attendees are vaccinated. “We've trained our operations team to see that everything goes as expected so as to make sure any high-risk exposure is avoided,” Al Suwaidi added.
saman@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Bigg Boss Malayalam filming stopped by...
Superstar Mohanlal hosted the show and the shooting began with 14... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai company gives up vacation pay to aid...
Management decided to donate leave salary to provide medical care READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,401 Covid-19 cases, 1,374...
In Dubai, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to attend... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Only fully vaccinated people can attend weddings, ...
People are not considered fully vaccinated until 2 weeks after... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,401 Covid-19 cases, 1,374...
In Dubai, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to attend... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Only fully vaccinated people can attend weddings, ...
People are not considered fully vaccinated until 2 weeks after... READ MORE
-
MENA
9-year jail for British drug trafficker who fled...
Eitan Benzur, 65, had fled to Israel and was on the run for over 6... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah to open largest safari park outside Africa
The safari park will be located next to Al Dhaid. READ MORE
News
UAE alert on iPhone 12, pacemakers issued