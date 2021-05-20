Dubai: Only fully vaccinated people allowed to attend weddings, concerts

People are not considered fully vaccinated until 2 weeks after receiving second jab

Only fully vaccinated people, who have taken both the doses of the Covid-19 jab, will be allowed to attend weddings, concerts, and other community events under the newly revised rules announced by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

Responding to a query by Khaleej Times on whether people who have taken a single dose of the vaccine and waiting for their second dose or those who are partially vaccinated can be allowed to attend weddings and social events, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) responded: “People who received one dose will not be allowed to attend weddings. They should complete both doses for the strongest protection against Covid-19.”

The DMO added: “The revised precautionary measures announced recently by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management include the permission of organising weddings and social gatherings on the condition that all attendees have taken the Covid-19 vaccine. People are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their second dose of the vaccine.”

In order to gain entry to such events, the DMO said: “Attendees must present their vaccination certificates or show their vaccination status through Al Hosn mobile application (app) or through DHA (Dubai Health Authority) app or download directly the certificate from DHA link (services.dha.gov.ae).”

Earlier, Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management had stressed the need for the community to fully adhere to the updated precautionary measures. Inspections will continue to be carried out by the concerned authorities to ensure compliance with the measures. Violators will face stiff penalties. The situation will be closely monitored and assessed in cooperation with Dubai's Covid-19 Command and Control Centre.

Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, who heads vaccination and testing at Dubai's Covid-19 command and control centre, said in an interview to a radio channel in Dubai that the operations team on the ground for any particular live event will be responsible for ensuring all attendees are vaccinated. “We've trained our operations team to see that everything goes as expected so as to make sure any high-risk exposure is avoided,” Al Suwaidi added.

