UAE: 21,364 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
DHA had earlier announced that they will start administering a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to certain residents.
The UAE has administered doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
21,364 doses of #COVID19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP.#TogetherWeRecover#WamNews pic.twitter.com/X4Q8jSkf1d— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) September 5, 2021
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 18.4 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 186.3 per 100 people.
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) had earlier announced that they will start administering a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to certain residents with compromised immune systems.
Following approval by the Clinical Trials Committee, Bahrain's National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (Covid-19) announced the formal authorisation of Sputnik V as a booster shot for those 18 and above who received their second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine at least six months ago.
The authorisation of the Sputnik V booster shot is the first of its kind globally for individuals who have received the Sputnik V vaccine.
Job-seekers in the UAE are voluntarily sharing details of their vaccination status in their resumes when applying for jobs.
Though it’s not mandatory for the UAE residents to get the vaccination, both public and private sectors encourage their employees to get Covid-19 jabs in the wider interest of public safety.
HR executives say that employers are not insisting on prospective candidates listing their vaccination status on resumes but are keen to know the status of the employee.
