Covid-19: Bahrain approves world's first Sputnik V vaccine booster shot
The third dose will be available to vaccinated individuals over the age of 18
Following approval by the Clinical Trials Committee, Bahrain's National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (Covid-19) announced the formal authorisation of Sputnik V as a booster shot for those 18 and above who received their second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine at least six months ago.
The authorisation of the Sputnik V booster shot is the first of its kind globally for individuals who have received the Sputnik V vaccine.
UAE Covid vaccine: Dubai announces third dose of Pfizer for some residents
The decision was taken in line with the latest Covid-19 developments and international best practices as reviewed by the Ministry of Health’s Vaccination Committee, in coordination with the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, and Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.
Eligible individuals can register for a booster shot by visiting the Ministry of Health’s website on healthalert.gov.bh, or via the BeAware application.
