Third dose of Pfizer vaccine in Dubai: All you need to know

The third dose of the Pfizer vaccine is meant for moderately or severely immunocompromised patients who are 12 years or older.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) yesterday announced that they will start administering a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to certain residents with compromised immune systems.

Who can take it?

> The third dose of the Pfizer vaccine is meant for moderately or severely immunocompromised patients who are 12 years or older.

What's the eligibility criterion?

> Individuals who have an active tumor and haematologic malignancy or have recently received treatment for the condition

> Recipients of a solid organ transplant or patients who have undergone haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT)

> People who suffer from a severe case of primary immunodeficiency

> Patients with advanced or untreated HIV

> Patients undergoing active treatment with agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

What to do if you are eligible

> If you fall under the eligible category, consult your treating physician or a family medicine doctor.

> Your doctor will decide if you are eligible to get the 3rd dose

> The doctor will refer you to a vaccination centre in the hospital where you are being treated. These include Dubai Hospital, Rashid Hospital, Hatta Hospital, American Hospital, Mediclinic City Hospital, Al Zahra Hospital and Burjeel Hospital.

How to book

> You can book the 3rd dose of the Covid vaccine by taking a consultation appointment with a DHA family medicine doctor or request a telemedicine consultation by calling 800 342

> If you are getting treated outside Dubai, you should provide an attested medical report and book an appointment with a DHA family medicine doctor

The DHA had stated that according to international studies, individuals who are fully vaccinated and do not have an immune disease will not need to take an additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for now. They also added that in some cases, even patients suffering from immune-related diseases might not need a Pfizer booster shot. An announcement shall be made in case there are new developments, the DHA said.