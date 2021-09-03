Covid-19: UAE job-seekers share vaccination status on CVs in new trend

HR executives say that employers are not insisting on prospective candidates listing their vaccination status.

Job-seekers in the UAE are voluntarily sharing details of their vaccination status in their resumes when applying for jobs.

Though it’s not mandatory for the UAE residents to get the vaccination, both public and private sectors encourage their employees to get Covid-19 jabs in the wider interest of public safety.

HR executives say that employers are not insisting on prospective candidates listing their vaccination status on resumes but are keen to know the status of the employee.

“As organisations continue to debate vaccine mandates for employees, candidates are voluntarily listing their vaccination status on resumes and LinkedIn profiles,” says Vijay Gandhi, regional director for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Korn Ferry, a global management consulting firm. “A few years ago, candidates would more likely post hobbies or favourite sports team on their resumes than their vaccination status. But as the pandemic persists, many are debating whether to put their vaccination status out in the open as they search for jobs as a way to show their eagerness to take on a role.”

Added Gandhi: “We are not seeing employers in the UAE proactively asking or making it a mandatory requirement. However, it’s clear that employers increasingly want to know if a potential candidate has had the shots. They are tracking the vaccination status of their employees to plan for filling roles as some countries are also incentivising people to get vaccinated.”

The UAE is already the world’s most vaccinated nation. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered stood at over 18 million. This takes the rate of doses to over 182 per 100 people.

“With 85 per cent of the population vaccinated in the UAE, employers may prefer hiring vaccinated candidates to save the hassle of tracking regular PCR tests as needed for the role,” said Gandhi. “Still, we are not seeing employers disqualifying unvaccinated candidates as it could have a detrimental impact on an organisation’s efforts to be inclusive since some minority groups are disproportionately unvaccinated.”

Korn Ferry said in a note that a LinkedIn search on August 13, the day the US government fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, showed that more than 13,000 members had listed themselves as vaccinated in their professional profiles.

“You are seeing some people do this voluntarily, as a way to say that they want to work at this job,” said Brian Bloom, vice-president of global benefits at Korn Ferry.

