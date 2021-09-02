Abu Dhabi: Covid-vaccinated tourists must verify jab certificate on ICA app
Before boarding, tourists will need to present a negative PCR test result received within 48 hours of departure.
Covid-vaccinated tourists flying to Abu Dhabi from any destination will not need to quarantine from Sunday, September 5, it was announced on Thursday.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced a special protocol for tourists who have received a vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation. This applies to those aged 16 years and above.
Before travelling, vaccinated tourists must verify their vaccination certificate via the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) website or app.
Dubai flights: Passengers from 5 countries can't travel as rapid PCR test facilities not available
Since entry to public spaces in Abu Dhabi is limited to vaccinated individuals with an Alhosn app 'green pass', this is how tourists who have received both doses access malls and other places:
> Register on the Alhosn app to show their vaccination status and the results of tests done within the UAE
> Use the official app of their country of residence to show proof of vaccination and their phone to show test results
A green pass is activated for 30 days after a vaccinated tourist takes a PCR test.
Travelling to UAE from restricted countries? Here are the rules for flights to Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah
Flying to Abu Dhabi
Before boarding, tourists need to present a negative PCR test result received within 48 hours of departure.
Vaccinated tourists arriving from 'green list' destinations must take a PCR test on arrival, and another on day six, if staying in the emirate. When arriving from other destinations they must take a PCR test on arrival, and further tests on day four and day eight, if staying in the emirate.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee called on all tourists and visitors to adhere to precautionary measures implemented in the emirate.
