Full list of new Covid-19 rules in UAE: Operating capacities, PCR tests, green pass

Vaccination and PCR testing have been made mandatory for entry to events.

With daily Covid-19 cases steadily going down, authorities in the UAE have relaxed some safety rules. Operating capacities of most public spaces have been increased, even as vaccination and PCR testing are made mandatory for entry to events.

Establishments across the country have also been urged to use the ‘green pass’ protocol to facilitate entry to some events.

Here is the full list of new safety rules announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) on August 8:

Operating capacity

>> Shopping centres, restaurants and cafes can operate at 80 per cent capacity.

>> Tables at eateries can seat up to 10 persons each. Masks are still mandatory when away from the tables.

>> Hotel establishments can go back to operating at full capacity.

>> Cinemas, recreational facilities, galleries and museums can operate at 80 per cent capacity.

>> Events can host up to 60 per cent of capacity.

>> Wedding and event halls can operate at 60 per cent capacity, provided the number of attendees per event does not exceed 300.

>> Public transportation means will operate at 75 per cent capacity, with physical distancing guidelines to be applied by the authorities concerned. Face masks remain mandatory when using public transportation.

Vaccination, PCR test must to attend events

>> Only fully vaccinated individuals are allowed to attend events and activities. The second dose must have been taken no more than six months earlier.

>> They must present a negative result of a PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to attending the event.

Green pass protocol

>> The NCEMA has urged establishments to use the 'green pass' protocol for certain categories of events and activities to help contain the spread of the virus.

>> The ‘green pass’ on AlHosn app is a colour-coding system that reflects a person’s vaccination status, as well as the validity of his or her PCR test.