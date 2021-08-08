Covid-19 in UAE: Events, exhibitions open only to vaccinated residents
Attendees must present a Covid-negative result issued no more than 48 hours prior to the event.
Events and exhibitions in the UAE are open only to residents who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Not more than six months must have passed since the second dose was administered.
Important information: UAE announces increased capacity at restaurants, events, weddings
For the vulnerable group – including the elderly and those with chronic diseases – no more than three months must have passed.
Attendees must present a Covid-negative result issued no more than 48 hours prior to the event. The same must be presented via AlHosn app for entry.
They must adhere to all Covid safety measures, including wearing a mask and social distancing.
These came as the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced an increased capacity of 80 per cent at malls, hotels, cinemas and eateries.
Events can host 60 per cent of capacity, provided attendees maintain an adequate social distance and wear masks.
